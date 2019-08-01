Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.43

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.43 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 14796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.27 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,326,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,936,000 after buying an additional 100,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,621,000 after buying an additional 44,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,735,000 after buying an additional 91,744 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 31.6% during the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,868,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,654,000 after buying an additional 1,170,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth $103,778,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

