Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.43

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.43 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 14796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,326,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,936,000 after buying an additional 100,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,621,000 after buying an additional 44,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,735,000 after buying an additional 91,744 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 31.6% during the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,868,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,654,000 after buying an additional 1,170,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth $103,778,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)
Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
