Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in InterXion were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterXion by 14,009.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,577,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,559,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,240,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in InterXion by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,824,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,224,000 after buying an additional 927,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InterXion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,141,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,358,000 after buying an additional 660,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in InterXion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 832,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after buying an additional 534,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INXN opened at $75.35 on Thursday. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). InterXion had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

