Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 8,363 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 320.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 390.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 421,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,076,000 after buying an additional 335,885 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 38,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

