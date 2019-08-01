Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.71.

