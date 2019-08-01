Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,226 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.0% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 61,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,113,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 437,454 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 255,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

