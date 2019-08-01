Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $183,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,763 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $207.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.66. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total transaction of $578,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

