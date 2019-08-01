Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 179 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,794 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,653,000 after acquiring an additional 816,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,978,017,000 after acquiring an additional 610,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,966,000 after acquiring an additional 525,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 882.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 427,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,328,000 after acquiring an additional 384,368 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $210.37 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $218.79. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on American Tower to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.44.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,219 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $1,683,333.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total value of $391,025.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,508.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,614 shares of company stock worth $38,600,596 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

