Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $95.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Leidos stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.14. The company had a trading volume of 32,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,650. Leidos has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 66.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Leidos by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Leidos by 6.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 0.7% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Leidos by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

