Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Leidos updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.50-4.75 EPS.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.47. 7,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.55. Leidos has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

