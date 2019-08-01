Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Leidos by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Leidos by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Leidos by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 507,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

