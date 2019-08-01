Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Buy Rating from Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Dougherty & Co currently has a $20.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. 209,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $44,092.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $150,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

