Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LMRK. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $426.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 182.88%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 738.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1,076.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

