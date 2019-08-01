Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ LSBK opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.07. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

