L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L OREAL CO/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.59. 91,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,638. L OREAL CO/ADR has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

