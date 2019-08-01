KVH Industries (KVHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.06 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. On average, analysts expect KVH Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 2,676 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $25,154.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $101,534. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KVHI shares. ValuEngine raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 target price on KVH Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.