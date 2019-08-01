Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Kroger by 50.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $330,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $21.19 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Kroger’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kroger to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.61.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.