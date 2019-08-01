Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) SVP Sells $206,105.60 in Stock

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE KRA traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $29.21. 194,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.33. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $495.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.35 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRA. TheStreet cut shares of Kraton from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 137.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 42.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 56.5% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

