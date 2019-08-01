Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 76,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

