Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading 8.5% Higher

Kosmos Energy Ltd (LON:KOS)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 501 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 500.25 ($6.54), 7,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 218% from the average session volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461 ($6.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -21.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 472.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

