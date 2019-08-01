Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading 8.5% Higher

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Kosmos Energy Ltd (LON:KOS)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 501 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 500.25 ($6.54), 7,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 218% from the average session volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461 ($6.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -21.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 472.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.