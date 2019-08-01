Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Konami Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.82. Konami shares last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 438 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.39.

About Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

