KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $143.95

Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $143.95 and last traded at $143.64, with a volume of 47436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.32.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.55.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $422,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $165,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,407 shares of company stock valued at $621,159. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

