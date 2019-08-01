Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,149 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,299,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie started coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

