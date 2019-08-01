Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,396,000 after purchasing an additional 316,368 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 38,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,339. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

