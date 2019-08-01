Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after purchasing an additional 523,254 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 462,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,134,000 after purchasing an additional 425,373 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,480,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,883,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,085,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,559,000 after purchasing an additional 340,157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.21. 1,777,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,902. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.29.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

