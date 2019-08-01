Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

VHT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.01. 17,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,062. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $149.55 and a 12 month high of $181.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

