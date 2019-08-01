Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,101 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 640,120 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,519,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,849,000 after buying an additional 581,108 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after buying an additional 517,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,427,000 after buying an additional 342,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $197.22. 12,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,118. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.