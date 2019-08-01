Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $380,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Paypal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.99. 116,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,853. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.86.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at $59,124,828.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,336,732. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

