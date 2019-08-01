Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 143 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,902 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $395,015,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,831,000 after acquiring an additional 737,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,909,000 after acquiring an additional 120,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,577,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.63. 9,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,959. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $228.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $4,875,199.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 570,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,870,553.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 23,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.47, for a total transaction of $4,951,976.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,860 shares in the company, valued at $35,896,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.35.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.