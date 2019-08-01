Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.39. 18,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,187. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $284.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

