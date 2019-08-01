Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €61.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.35 ($69.02).

Kion Group stock opened at €48.54 ($56.44) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.71. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

