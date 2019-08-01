Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $837.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. 39,345,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,304,632. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.77.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

