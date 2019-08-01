Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Shares Up 20%

Kincora Copper Ltd (CVE:KCC) shares shot up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 300,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 414% from the average session volume of 58,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84.

Kincora Copper Company Profile (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper and gold projects. It holds interest in the Bronze Fox copper/gold project; and a 100% interest in the Golden Grouse property comprising two mineral exploration licenses located in Mongolia.

