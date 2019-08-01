Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 45.5% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 18.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 42.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 50,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $679,317.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,864,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.30. 158,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $140.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.56.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

