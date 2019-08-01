Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Stock analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KELYA. BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.
Kelly Services stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.78.
In related news, EVP Teresa Carroll sold 14,661 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $367,404.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kelly Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
