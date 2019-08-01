Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Stock analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KELYA. BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Kelly Services stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Carroll sold 14,661 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $367,404.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kelly Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

