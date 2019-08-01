Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JUP. Barclays decreased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 369 ($4.82) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 381.73 ($4.99).

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 370.50 ($4.84) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 394.93. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 440.80 ($5.76).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 23,506 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.44), for a total value of £97,784.96 ($127,773.37). Also, insider Andrew Formica acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £495,600 ($647,589.18).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

