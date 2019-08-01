JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €103.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.58 ($80.91).

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €71.50 ($83.14) on Monday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a fifty-two week high of €69.40 ($80.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of €65.57.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

