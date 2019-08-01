Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 99.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,177 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 103,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.23. 170,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.99. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $128.55. The stock has a market cap of $236.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.41.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.