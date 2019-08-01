Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,564,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,892,000 after buying an additional 243,578 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 564,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,860,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.46. 384,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,995,400. The stock has a market cap of $342.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

