Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 68.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,363,000 after acquiring an additional 410,863 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 159,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,977,000 after acquiring an additional 624,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 376,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,999. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

In related news, VP Brian J. Stief sold 126,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,931,516.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 154,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,477.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $468,287.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 875,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,482,543.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,399 shares of company stock worth $9,394,879. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

