John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.34 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wellington Shields lowered John Bean Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Shares of JBT traded down $6.95 on Thursday, hitting $111.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.10. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $183,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $34,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

