JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,305,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,878,000 after buying an additional 423,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,336,000 after buying an additional 1,440,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,882,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,038,000 after buying an additional 581,343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,183,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,318,000 after buying an additional 194,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,234,000 after buying an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $65,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $82,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,396.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,729. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.23). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.49% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $163.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

