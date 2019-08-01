Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Klepierre in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Klepierre Company Profile
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
Further Reading: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.