Jag Capital Management LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 41.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.80.

MKTX traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $340.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,058. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.09 and a 1 year high of $373.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.18.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total value of $34,404.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.14, for a total transaction of $5,622,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,908,089.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

