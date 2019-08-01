Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 11,029 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,029 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 3.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Paypal by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $111.11. 824,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,853. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.86. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,732. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.