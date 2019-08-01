Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $3.18 Million in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,239,000 after purchasing an additional 882,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,486,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,759,000 after purchasing an additional 795,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,801,000 after purchasing an additional 785,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,539,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,996,000 after purchasing an additional 513,924 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $47,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,926. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

In other news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 8,191 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $837,284.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

