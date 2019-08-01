Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL traded up $14.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $252.47. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.50.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $210,515.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.86, for a total value of $317,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,996 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,532.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,636 shares of company stock worth $13,101,345. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

