Jag Capital Management LLC Has $18.83 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,349 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 2.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.50. 224,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.70. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $936,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,153,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,755,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,515,137.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $4,509,795 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

