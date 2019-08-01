Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,366 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 133,138 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.27. The company had a trading volume of 74,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,897. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $134.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $477,308.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,294 shares of company stock worth $9,026,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

