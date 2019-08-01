Jag Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 361,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,000. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Marvell Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,266.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 75.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,140.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $238,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,243.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,646. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,857. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

