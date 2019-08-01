Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 124,480 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124,480 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up approximately 2.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Xylem worth $20,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,554,000 after purchasing an additional 516,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xylem by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,822 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 596,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 206,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 586,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 168,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $402,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 6,683 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $547,337.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,594. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 125,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,960. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $85.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.